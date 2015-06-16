Chris Brown Sets Strict New Rules On His Tour Bus [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Britt has your latest celebrity news, hot off the wire! Kanye West avoids a run in with Amber Rose, Chris Brown baby-proofs his tour bus, new video of Cynthia Bailey’s husband, Peter, casts doubts about their marriage, Janet Jackson announces her tour dates, and more! Click on the audio player to hear about it all on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

