Sprite Cans Now Come with Nas, Drake, Notorious B.I.G. Lyrics

In 1986, Sprite became one of the first mainstream brands to acknowledge the cultural impact of hip-hop by creating a pioneering national television commercial featuring rapper Kurtis Blow.

Nearly 30 years later, Sprite continues to evolve its role in hip-hop with the launch of 16 limited-edition package designs that pay homage to some of the most admired lyricists of all time.

“By honoring and recognizing great lyricism from some of the genre’s biggest icons on our product packaging, we’re demonstrating how Sprite continues to support hip-hop artists that remain true to themselves.”

The first edition of the Sprite “Obey your Verse” Lyrical Collection features inspirational lyrics from rap superstars Drake, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G. and Rakim. The artists were selected based on their reputation for being true to themselves through their music and advancing the culture. Each artist’s lyrics will appear on individual 12- and 16-ounce cans, 20-ounce bottles, and 12-, 20- and 24-packs of 12-ounce cans, which are available now in stores nationwide through the end of summer.

“Sprite recognized and respected the power of hip-hop early, and it became a part of the brand’s essence decades ago,” said Kimberly Paige, Vice President, Sprite Brands and Flavors, Coca-Cola North America. “By honoring and recognizing great lyricism from some of the genre’s biggest icons on our product packaging, we’re demonstrating how Sprite continues to support hip-hop artists that remain true to themselves.”

The Sprite “Obey your Verse” Lyrical Collection marks the latest evolution in its Obey your Thirst® campaign, which originated in 1994. Over the years, campaign creative has featured hip-hop icons like A Tribe Called Quest, KRS-One, Grand Puba, Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth, Grandmaster Flash and Afrika Bambaataa, as well as contemporary greats like Drake, Nas, Missy Elliott, Common and Fat Joe.

Out-of-home and digital advertising will feature the likeness of each Sprite “Obey your Verse” Lyrical Collection artist along with his respective packaging. Campaign creative was developed by Wieden + Kennedy New York.

“Legacy means everything to me,” said Nas, a longtime Sprite partner. “When I wrote these lyrics, I never imagined my fans would someday have the opportunity to enjoy a can of Sprite and experience my art in a totally original way.”

The inaugural Sprite “Obey your Verse” Lyrical Collection features the following lyrics:

Artist Lyric on Can Song Origin

Drake Know yourself, know your worth “0 to 100″

Drake I’m the rookie and the vet “0 to 100″

Drake Man, they treat me like a legend “Over”

Drake Started from the bottom “Started From The Bottom”

Drake On a mission trying to shift the culture “Tuscan Leather”

Nas Living longevity to the destiny “If I Ruled the World”

Nas Poetry’s deep I never fell “It Ain’t Hard To Tell”

Nas It’s truth, that I am you, and I am proof “My Generation”

Nas The World is Yours “The World is Yours”

Nas Live with it and love it “Trust”

Rakim Self-esteem makes me super, superb, and supreme “Follow the Leader”

Rakim Cool, ’cause I don’t get upset “Microphone Fiend”

Rakim Thinking of a master plan “Paid in Full”

Rakim Speak the truth “Waiting for the World to End”

Rakim My mental windows refuse to close “Waiting for the World to End”

The Notorious B.I.G. Lyrically I’m supposed to represent “One More Chance”

To learn more, follow and participate in the social conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #ObeyYourVerse.

(Photo Source: Sprite Instagram)