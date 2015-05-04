DL Hughley Show Audio
Was Jamie Foxx’s National Anthem Performance Worse Than Carl Lewis’? [VIDEOS & POLL]

ABC Breaking US News | ABC Politics News

Millions watched as Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao fought for the welterweight title. Prior to the fight starting, Jamie Foxx was set to perform the national anthem.

The “You Changed Me” singer added a soulful twist to the American classic, but unfortunately, most people weren’t too happy about the change. The crowd didn’t respond as expected and instead, began cheering for Manny once Jamie was done.

Foxx recently announced he’s releasing a new album titled Hollywood. He’s also slated to portray the legendary boxer Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic.

What do you think about Jamie’s performance? Was it worse than Carl Lewis’?

