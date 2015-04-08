Legendary rap girl group Salt-N-Pepa performed at the launch of Lane Bryant’s #ImNoAngel lingerie campaign launch Monday and the hip hop divas were all about celebrating curves and causing a stir.
Performing on a double decker bus with the plus size campaign models, Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Cheryl “Salt” James rapped some of their hits like “Push It” and “Shoop” as they drove through the Flatiron District in Manhattan on a bus filled with women with curves for days. Behind them were models like Ashley Graham, Marquita Pring, Victoria Lee and Candace Huffine, who danced around in t-shirts with the “I’m No Angel” slogan; perhaps a not-so-subtle dig at Victoria’s Secret’s Angel campaign?
Victoria’s Secret’s famous Angel campaign has come under fire in the last few years for their super skinny models and their unwillingness to feature curvier gals. But Lane Bryant’s new campaign was all about showing off curvy models of different shapes and ethnicities, and even one model, Elly Mayday, who proudly shows off her scars from battling ovarian cancer.
Salt-N-Pepa have always been supportive of body positivity and it seems their headlining performance for the retailer, which carries sizes 14-26, caused quite a stir. On social media, #ImNoAngel, the hashtag for the campaign was trending well into Tuesday, with Instagram videos and tweets showing off the models and rappers looking fab and on fleek.
“Lane Bryant is thrilled to have had Salt-N-Pepa’s help in celebrating our #ImNoAngel campaign in New York City,” Lane Bryant CEO and President, Linda Heasley said in a statement. “Our brand has begun to change the conversation of traditional notions of beauty, and we are excited to break the mold of how society defines sexy.”
8 thoughts on “Is Lane Bryant Throwing Shade at Victoria’s Secret in New Campaign?”
Are LB and VS owned by the same company? Hmmm, I didn’t know this. I think the new campaign is wonderful and great that S&P are representing. However, it would be nice if LB could lower their prices to reflect the quality of the merchandise. Not bad quality, but not worth the prices they’re asking.
The Ascena Retail Group owns Lane Bryant. The other retails stores they own include Justice, Maurices, dressbarn, Catherines. It appears L Brands is the Parent organization for VS.
You are correct. L Brand used to own Lane Bryant but sold them. Lets you know how long ago I used to work for them and had stock in the companies.
Lane Bryant is owned by the same company that owns Victoria Secrets. Each has their own design, marketing teams and focus groups. Any advertisement is a boost for the company.
What’s the name of the company that owns Lane Bryant and VS?
Doesn’t Lane Bryant own Victoria’s Secret or vice versa ? If so,how can I throw shade,when all the cash is landing in the same purse or pocket ?
There’s a reason why McDonald’s never make commercials “dishin’” other fast food chains or restaurants. When you’re number one, you don’t have to.
For years many black women go out and purchase Victoria secret, even though over the years all of their marketing campaigns have failed to depict women(especially women of color) with any meat on their bones, instead they show stick figures that parade around on the runways, that is not realistic to me or healthy!!!