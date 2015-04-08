Is Lane Bryant Throwing Shade at Victoria’s Secret in New Campaign?

Legendary rap girl group Salt-N-Pepa performed at the launch of Lane Bryant’s #ImNoAngel lingerie campaign launch Monday and the hip hop divas were all about celebrating curves and causing a stir.

Performing on a double decker bus with the plus size campaign models, Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Cheryl “Salt” James rapped some of their hits like “Push It” and “Shoop” as they drove through the Flatiron District in Manhattan on a bus filled with women with curves for days. Behind them were models like Ashley Graham, Marquita Pring, Victoria Lee and Candace Huffine, who danced around in t-shirts with the “I’m No Angel” slogan; perhaps a not-so-subtle dig at Victoria’s Secret’s Angel campaign?

Victoria’s Secret’s famous Angel campaign has come under fire in the last few years for their super skinny models and their unwillingness to feature curvier gals. But Lane Bryant’s new campaign was all about showing off curvy models of different shapes and ethnicities, and even one model, Elly Mayday, who proudly shows off her scars from battling ovarian cancer.

Salt-N-Pepa have always been supportive of body positivity and it seems their headlining performance for the retailer, which carries sizes 14-26, caused quite a stir. On social media, #ImNoAngel, the hashtag for the campaign was trending well into Tuesday, with Instagram videos and tweets showing off the models and rappers looking fab and on fleek.

“Lane Bryant is thrilled to have had Salt-N-Pepa’s help in celebrating our #ImNoAngel campaign in New York City,” Lane Bryant CEO and President, Linda Heasley said in a statement. “Our brand has begun to change the conversation of traditional notions of beauty, and we are excited to break the mold of how society defines sexy.”

Girl Power: R&B Girl Groups 10 photos Launch gallery Girl Power: R&B Girl Groups 1. 1. Group En Vogue is known for best for their hit song "Hold On." (Photo: Retna) 1 of 10 2. 2. The Las Vegas-based group was founded by Missy Elliott. (The Urban Daily) 2 of 10 3. 3. The group Blaque made its first appearance in a Lil' Kim video. (Photo: Retna) 3 of 10 4. 4. Brownstone is known best for its hit song "If You Love Me." (Photo: EURweb) 4 of 10 5. 5. Destiny's Child was formed in Houston and has sold over 40 million albums. (Retna) 5 of 10 6. 6. The group Jade is best known for the hit song "Don't Walk Away." 6 of 10 7. 7. MoKenStef is best known for the hit song "He's Mine." (The Urban Daily) 7 of 10 8. 8. Sisters With Voices originally formed as a gospel group in the 90's. (Photo: Rance Elgin) 8 of 10 9. 9. TLC has been ranked one of the greatest musical trios. 9 of 10 10. 10. Total was one of the signature acts of Bad Boy Records. (The Urban Daily) 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Is Lane Bryant Throwing Shade at Victoria’s Secret in New Campaign? Girl Power: R&B Girl Groups

Is Lane Bryant Throwing Shade at Victoria’s Secret in New Campaign? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com