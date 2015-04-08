CLOSE
Erykah Badu Drops Black Western ‘They Die By Dawn’ On Tidal

After Beyonce’s surprise anniversary song for Jay Z and Rihanna’s “American Oxygen” video premiere, Erykah Badu followed suit and released a 50-minute film, “They Die By Dawn” on Tidal.

Directed by Jeymes Samuels, the Black western highlights Black cowboys and cowgirls, so reports Billboard (we haven’t quite come to terms with Tidal’s $20 premium). The star-studded cast consists of Rosario Dawson, Jesse Williams, Isaiah Washington (who probably wouldn’t want to be labeled an African American cowboy) and hunky “Beyond The Lights” star Nate Parker.

“In a town with no rules, four outlaws play a deadly game. Murder and mayhem ensue, ‘TheyDieByDawn,’” the Black Girls Rock! Rockstar award recipient wrote on Facebook.

Black western’s aren’t really our thing, but we’ll give it a chance.

 

