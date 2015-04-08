What’s worse than going to work one morning and your co-worker comes over with the dreadful words, “You look tired!”? This is a nightmare for any woman. Here are some easy things I do to remedy this baggy situation.
Serums
Try a skin treatment like Biologique Recherche Serum Yall-O2. It’s great for both laugh lines and puffy eyes. The best part is that it works almost instantly!
Vegetables
Frozen vegetables are a great remedy if you have some extra time in the morning. I personally love to freeze cucumbers the night before and place them on my eyes for 10-15 minutes first thing in the morning. It helps get rid of dark circles and puffiness.
Bags Under Your Eyes? Try This was originally published on blackdoctor.org
