CLOSE
Life & Style
Home > Life & Style > Hair & Beauty

Bags Under Your Eyes? Try This

Leave a comment

 

What’s worse than going to work one morning and your co-worker comes over with the dreadful words, “You look tired!”? This is a nightmare for any woman. Here are some easy things I do to remedy this baggy situation.

Serums

Try a skin treatment like Biologique Recherche Serum Yall-O2. It’s great for both laugh lines and puffy eyes. The best part is that it works almost instantly!

Vegetables

Frozen vegetables are a great remedy if you have some extra time in the morning. I personally love to freeze cucumbers the night before and place them on my eyes for 10-15 minutes first thing in the morning. It helps get rid of dark circles and puffiness.

Bags Under Your Eyes? Try This was originally published on blackdoctor.org

eye care

1 2Next page »

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Bags Under Your Eyes? Try This

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close