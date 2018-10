Your browser does not support iframes.

Britt has your latest celebrity news, hot off the wire! Karreuche and Chris Brown are back to good terms, Iggy Azalea tries to copy Nicki Minaj, and more. Plus Ciara announces her first US tour in 6 years! Click on the audio player to hear about all of that and more on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

