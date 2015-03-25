Tamar Cries Over Being Called A Muppet: ‘People Say It So Much, I Start To Believe It’ [VIDEO]

Tamar Braxton and K. Michelle have been beefing with one another via Twitter and interviews for the last two years. K. infamously threw out the insult that Tamar looks like a “muppet” once and the insult caught on.
Everyone from Chris Brown to the average Twitter user spit the insult at Tamar and we’re sure because she’s perceived to have thick skin or because she “dishes” it so frequently, that she should be able to “take” it. But that’s not 100 percent true. Everyone has feelings.
During a bullying segment on The Real, Tamar addressed the insult and teared up over how the reality show star has the entire world calling her a muppet and Kermit the Frog. It’s been two years and the internet has taken up calling Tamar that and she’s had enough.
Co-host, Jeannie Mai asked Tamar what advice she would give to her son if he was ever bullied and Tamar said, “I don’t have any advice to give my son. A particular person started saying that I look like a Muppet and people say it so much I start to believe it. So I even asked Vince, ‘Do I look like a Muppet?” And he’s like ‘Absolutely not.’”
Tamar goes on, “But this person has the whole world calling me that and it’s just so devastating, because it takes me back to high school and there’s nothing I can do about it. But what I can do is what Jeannie does — and thank you Jeannie — and act like the world is all peaches and cream and tastes like strawberries.”
Where the heck did this beef come from? Apparently, Tamar accused K. Michelle of taking her hairstyle and from there, the two haven’t been able to keep each other’s names off each other’s tongues, spitting venom at one another. Cyber bullying and still bullying and while many of us feel that we have free reign to go in on these celebrities, it doesn’t mean they are exempt from the hurt feelings that come along with harsh criticisms and every harsher jokes.
Have you ever been bullied as an adult? If so, how did you handle it?
Tamar Cries Over Being Called A Muppet: ‘People Say It So Much, I Start To Believe It’ [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
51 thoughts on “Tamar Cries Over Being Called A Muppet: ‘People Say It So Much, I Start To Believe It’ [VIDEO]”
My motto is when dealing with a bully, you have to consider the source..K’Michelle has fallen out with everybody she has ever come into contact with because she has issues. I mean I would be gorgeous too if I had new teeth, cosmetic surgery, and a fake butt too. Looking like a nut wearing that wedding dress on Love and Hip Hop, please don’t cry over that coco bird. Talking about he jumped on me, he beat my butt; that is strange that nobody believes that he did that to her, not one person…Consider Your Source before you let somebody bring you down!!
Well She was silly for saying publicly that K. Michelle stole her hair style. That was rally silly. K.Michelle just dished something back to her. That was also immature. Grow up!!!!!
Dam,it’s so dam sad to see what’s become of our Nubian Queens of today. They are running around sporting all of this Fakery, wearing straight hair, Bleaching or lightening their skin, wearing all of that tight revealing clothes, most black women are Confused as to who the are. They don’t see that they are trying to Look like White girls and the White girls are trying to look like You Black Beautiful Women . It’s time for you and the Nubian Kings to WAKE UP
Who is K MIchelle? Tamar is beautiful and this ugly K trannie is jealous.
she does look like a muppet and while we are at it, her stage presence is awful. Home girl needs to take lessons from her sister Toni.
It is bad that someone picks on people but I will tell Tamar to take the “muppet” comment with pride. A “Muppet” makes MILLONS of dollars and Muppets are very loved and help teach and educate MILLIONS of kids. Take that negative and make it positive. People can not hurt you when you do this.
K Michelle need to stop and so does Tamar. Goodness gracious we have enough tv shows that make black women look ignorant with no heart. People believe what is said if you say it enough….
Tamar Chile you look just like your daddy so get over it. K Michelle your brains are in your butt…How ya like that? You talk too much smack and your girls then wanna smack you up…Both of you learn to keep you mouth shut.
These women do NOT make black women look bad, they make THEMSELVES look bad. One black woman does NOT represent all whole group. We have people with different behaviors just like any other group. Honey boo boo family does not represent all whites no more than these women represent black women.
tamar you have a bad reputation about you, the way you talk about people you and nene i want call you a name but one acts like a goat and the other acts like a moose. both aminal will fool you but will kick a person behind there back and act like they did nothing wrong.
Wow.. She really do look like Ms. Piggy!!! Stop the facelifts….
Yes her cohosts are being very supportive of her to her face, but you know that when they have “kitchen table talk” they discuss Tamar’s bad reputation for saying nasty things about people!!!
You know what they say about Karma …
The mean things that come out of Tamar’s mouth on her reality shows and on social media tells you who the real bully is!
Also, she knows that she wouldn’t be caught dead in those cheap shoes and clothes that she’s marketing for coins!
The things that have come out of Tamar’s mouth on her reality shows & on social media tells you who the bully is! She can dish it but she can’t take it!
She also wouldn’t be caught dead in those cheap-ass shoes and clothes that she’s marketing to the public for coins!
She’s just like Nene and Evelyn Lozado…a bully in her own right, who now wants to play the victim!!!
Close your Big Mouth and stay off of Social Media!!!
I’d say she looks like Michael Jackson (peace be upon him) over a muppet.
Tamar is just like Nene on RHOA, that can dish it out but they can’t take it.
Why is she looking for sympathy the way she be dogging people out including her family and her husband, shes just like NeNe, passive-aggressive psychopath(s).
Like NeNe and the other Reality TV muppets, she/they can give it but can’t take it “Back at Cha” muppet face(s)! lol
Like NeNe and the other Reality TV muppets, she/they can’t give it but can’t take it “Back at Cha” muppet face(s)! lol
She do look like a muppet tho. i dont even kno the other girl but tamar looks like a muppet fo sho, but go with the sticks and stones thing, if that works for you cuz words do hurt, and her and her dude are not cute. just my opinion, but do you boo boo!
She needs to stop. She has said so nasty things about people for no reason. Now, she want to get on tv and cry over nasty comments being made about her.
I agree but that is what people who are insecure do. They can dish it but they can not take it; however, that does NOT make it right when we do it back. That only mean we will also get back what we do as well. Look at the comments on here that are still calling Tamar a “muppet”. I bet if we were to see these people, some folks would call them some kind of name as well. And the cycle continue.
Tamar Braxton is a deeply flawed person, who cannot for the life of her control her mouth!!!
Tamar Braxton is notorious for having an opinion about everything and everyone due to her Big Ego and Big Mouth!!!
Towanda said it best, “we created this”, meaning her family!
She’s always professing her undying love for Vince on The Real, but at the same time go crazy over a hot guy on the show! You never see Tamera doing this out of respect for her husband and marriage!
Now she knows she is not flawless and lacks confidence!! Now have several seats Tamar and yep Muppet all over her face. Stop being so over the top, it’s sickening!
Tamar, you are gorgeous and so is a muppet! Girl I would laugh all the way to the bank and ask her what else do you resemble. You know who you are and what you look like so let that comment make you stronger and roll off your shoulder. Reality TV is to create viewers, and that’s all. You and your family know how “tight” you are and how secure those relationships are. Do not let the media be your guide. Let go and let God as you have been raised to rely on Him and not them!
Her own words “uh umm honey that’s not cute” she needs to put a muzzle on her mouth/filter it/shut it up! Yes she is a bully just like NeNe and other Reality TV muppets/look like muppets with all plastic surgery, make up, huge eye lashes, lots of weaves and extensions, wearing high heels that they can’t walk in. Only drag queens use to look and dress like that but now they all look like drags. But only the females on TV have the overkill muppet look, you don’t see the men on tv looking crazy like that, they’re just ordinary.
True and True
Tamar thrives on drama and has no filter a lot like Nene and all those other ratchet women on Reality TV! They react before thinking and then when they see themselves behaving badly on TV, they say that they will do better or change, but they never do a repeat the same rude and disgusting behavior over and over again!!!
Reply ↓
Debra on March 26, 2015 at 2:38 am said:
She says things to offend people all the time, and it is her mouth that always gets her into trouble!
Reply ↓
These women who think that drama will get them to the top! I can count on one hand out of hundreds. . enjoy your two years in the spotlight, ruin your rep, embarrass your family and good luck finding employment out side of . . . you know . . .
Bless the babies that have a mother like this! 😦
K is very jealous women. She is so immature to cuss about how someone LOOKS. Tamar, keep your head up , have FAITH and let God fight your battles. Tamar, you are a beautiful, talented, caring women. K is a bully who is hurting and takes her anger out on people who are getting all the attention.
May God continue to Bless you.
“Call a Thing a Thing”-Iyanla VanZandt. Well TayTay that’s what happen when your ego gets out of hand and you put other people down, people will attack you. And your plastic surgery really is over the top, you don’t look like a real human being, way too young to have had all of that work done to your face honte.
Tamar makes herself look like a muppet must of the time. The way they fix her hair and makeup makes you look that way sometimes. If she going to dish Shade then she should be able to take it.
Sorry
Tamar needs to put on her big girl panties, donot cry when you get back what you gave out..nuff said
I saw this yesterday on ‘The Real’ and it made me cry. People can be so cruel and jealous. She is beautiful, successful woman who married a powerful (and really cute) husband. Tamar has a beautiful spirit and to see how these bullying comments torn at her heart was terrible to watch. People say ‘Sticks and stones can break my bones but names can never hurt me.’ It is not true. Names and offensive comments often hurt way more than broken bones.
This can from Tamar sticking her nose where it did not belong. K talked about being abused by Tamar’s friend husband and him stealing her money ( he was her manager, and boyfriend at the time–dating and business does not mix). Anyway, Tamar went in on this lady; this lady had proof she had taken pictures and other people knew about this, but that was not good enough for Tamar. I say a person’s story is their story. Tamar got called that name because she called K some pretty nasty names over something that she knew nothing about. K called her a muppet. It was not over a hairdo. Tamar started it first addressing K about what was stated on Love and Hip hop about her abusive relationship.
Tamar doesn’t have a problem throwing her little shade at people and using her little hash tags. Sorry but she does look like a muppet but K. Michele doesn’t have room to talk. K. Michele has a very aggressive personality and no filter until you come for her then she feels some type of way. Tamar is the same, she can dish it but she can’t take it. Grown ass women acting like they are in kindergarden.
Couldn’t have said it better myself…williams (@edora39) & truth
Renee’ you are so true!!
Both of these fake broads need to sit down somewhere.
Both of these women are too darn grown to be ‘beefing.’ Getting over yourselves. Grow up!!!
Sticks and stones may break my bones, but WORDS will never hurt me.
It’s amazing how bullies don’t like to be bullied, lmbo, that’s hilarious, are we suppose to feel some type of empathy for her as much as she talks **** about everybody else, and I mean errbody, build a bridge and get over it chick.
@Renee you are so right, i have heard Tamar insult even babies says how all babies are not that cute, she gets not sympathy from me.
The world beats people down enough without individuals tearing each other down! People in the spotlight have families and feelings like the rest of us. Everyone has a job and I don’t believe in the word STAR! Hopefully we all get to do what we enjoy doing , so any and every job that’s legal has the same respect in my eyes!
Tamar thrives on drama and has no filter a lot like Nene and all those other ratchet women on Reality TV! They react before thinking and then when they see themselves behaving badly on TV, they say that they will do better or change, but they never do a repeat the same rude and disgusting behavior over and over again!!!
She says things to offend people all the time, and it is her mouth that always gets her into trouble!
I believe that Tamar Braxton has a learning disability, is very insecure, and is emotionally unstable! She seems to be on her best behavior on The Real, even though she can be a bit arrogant and rude at times towards her co-host . But on her reality shows, she is always creating drama with her husband and sisters!
I’m sorry Tamar, but you get back what you put out! Follow your mother, Vince, and your sister’s constant advice…..”watch your mouth” and you’ll stop drawing negative attention to yourself!!!
Reblogged this on Bag Lady Boutique.