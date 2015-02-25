Minister Farrakhan Goes At Rudy ‘Privileged Cracker/Devil’ Giuliani for Obama Comments

Uh oh, it looks like Rudy Giuliani also got the attention of Minister Farrakhan when he said President Obama “doesn’t love America.” Minister Farrakhan is not pleased.

“How did you grow up Giuliani? A privileged cracker! Or I should say, a privileged devil! You grew up on the sweat and the blood of Black men and women who made America before your fathers got here!” – Minister Farrakhan

Minister Farrakhan’ comments were delivered during the Nation of Islam’s annual Saviours’ Day 2015 keynote address on Feb. 22, 2015 at Christ Universal Temple in Chicago, IL.

(Photo Source: AP/Video Source: YouTube)