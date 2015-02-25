Minister Farrakhan Goes At Rudy ‘Privileged Cracker/Devil’ Giuliani for Obama Comments

Uh oh, it looks like Rudy Giuliani also got the attention of Minister Farrakhan when he said President Obama “doesn’t love America.” Minister Farrakhan is not pleased.
“How did you grow up Giuliani? A privileged cracker! Or I should say, a privileged devil! You grew up on the sweat and the blood of Black men and women who made America before your fathers got here!” – Minister Farrakhan
Minister Farrakhan’ comments were delivered during the Nation of Islam’s annual Saviours’ Day 2015 keynote address on Feb. 22, 2015 at Christ Universal Temple in Chicago, IL.
As someone once said; He is truly the “Most FREE black man”. Go ahead Mr. F.
There’s no such thing as the Black KKK. That’s one of the dummest things ever said heard.
Nancy Cruz:
You like so many others are in denial about racism. Racism started with white people. Where were you when Rudy Guiliani, Bill O’Reilly, Rush Limbaugh, and countless others made racist statements towards black people continuously? Nice try, but your comment “won’t fly.”
So Racism is ok if it is coming from a black person?
Farrakahn …. from the tribe of the ” Black KKK”
What a hateful racist and anybody who believes and follows him is a pure 100% racist
What a hateful rascist and anybody who believes and follows him is a pure 100% fascist
Hey screwey Louie farrakon, black and dark muslims ran the slave trade fool. Your family was sold from a muslim slave auction you dope. Today I can by a black boy or girl from an evil muslim you idiot.
You are silent on the black kidnapped girls farrakon is a biracial jerk.
Where are you Rudy, I can’t hear you. LMAO!
I wish the day would come when all racist White Americans can wake up from their sleeping,false positions that almost guarantee them the right of passage in this world. African people have been and continue to be on the receiving end of negativism in America and the world over.Can’t Giuliani and other racist white people come to the realization that Obama has done absolutely nothing for Africans the world over and more so in America. Obama is a loyal slave of white America more than Giuliani can imagine, if his actions in office does not exemplify that then I really don’t know which world Giuliani lives in.
To say that he does not love America is hypocritical because he Obama has been busy serving the interest of all white people the world over.He is the voice of white freedom and security and I have no problem with that because Obama is more white than black in his heart.
Minister Farrakhan should not see it as his duty to come to the rescue of Obama because Obama does not deserve the support of Minister Farrakhan. Perhaps the Minister fools himself into believing that he has an obligation to support Obama who distanced himself from the Minister in 2008. Has the Minister forgotten that already?
Kudos to the Minister,the freeist black man in America.
Kudo’s to Minister Farrakhan!!!!!!!
People need to stop with all these talking points of why Black America is in the state it is now. The media is not going to tell the truth about white men in America but this is factual: There’s no shortage of crime statistics confirming this. A 2001-2015 “Homegrown Extremism” analysis of by the New America Foundation parsed the “ethnicity, age, gender and citizenship” of people who killed or violently attacked others, whether they were motivated by jihadist philosophies or other “right wing, left wing or idiosyncratic beliefs.” Of 448 extremists counted, white men who were U.S. citizens outnumbered every other demographic by wide margins.The killing in Chappel Hill North Carolina …his alleged killing of three young Muslims underscores a trend that mainstream U.S. media avoids: that the face of violent extremism in America since 9/11 is predominantly white. Muslims in America, while not exempt from crime, simply do not compare. Go here: http://2pro.co
What say you, Guilani??
Minister Farrakhan is speaking the truth, and it hurts white America to be reminded of their evil, ill-gotten gains.
Some immigrants who also come into this country are also brainwashed and ignorant in reference to the history of this country. There would not have been an America without the “black race!”
He got my attention, all I could do was laugh because he told the truth. They got on top of the world on the backs of blacks. And all they want to do is bash the black race, group us all the same as nothing.