Raheem DeVaughn Brings ‘Love, Sex and Passion’ To His Music [VIDEO]

Soul singer Raheem DeVaughn has a new CD out, his fifth, called Love Sex and Passion. And why not? He’s already known as a popular crooner who makes the kind of music that generates all three. Too bad it wasn’t out for Valentine’s Day, but for some couples Valentine’s Day happens all year long. Those are the ones DeVaughn hopes to capture.
“On the last album I did a lot of interludes and whatnot so I just wanted to get right to it,” DeVaughn says. “I just try to make each album a different experience and an eclectic ride,” DeVaughn says. “Titling the album Love, Sex and Passion was a bold statement within itself. Those three words I think it’s so many layers and nooks and crannies and different places and topics you can talk about. I wanted to make sure when I touched on love that I talked about the good, the bad and the ugly – all of that.”
As is the norm for DeVaughn, and especially so when you record and album named Love, Sex and Passion. DeVaughn says that he tried to choose songs that reflected all the emotions that come along with a passionate relationship.
“As an R&B singer, I think that when you get to your fifth and sixth album it’s challenging to be able to talk about the same subject matter or tell the story poetically,” DeVaughn says. Well, considering how few R&B singers even get to a fifth or sixth album these days, obviously Vaughn is doing something right.”
Does his music reflect his life experiences or is it something borne from fantasies or stories he’s heard from others. DeVaughn is cagey about that.
“I plead the fifth,” he says. “Real talk. I live vicariously through my music. Some of it, I’m more connected to than others. I’m always looking. The challenge is that I love women. You know my motto – touch yourself until I can get to you.”
Well said.
“Music is therapy,” DeVaughn adds. “I try to go back in time and recreated those moments in time like Marvin Gaye and Earth, Wind and Fire and the 90s. This album was heavily influenced by the 90’s the best era in music aside from the 70’s. This is like a retro futuristic throwback.”
Track Listing For ‘Love, Sex and Passion’
1. Welcum 2 Love, Sex & Passion (intro)
2. Black Ice Cream
3. Pretty Lady (ft. Trombone Shorty)
4. Queen
5. Nothing Without You
6. When You Love Somebody
7. All I Know (My Heart)
8. Terms of Endearment
9. Miss Your Sex
10. Baby Come Back
11. Never Never Land
12. Temperature s Rising
13. Sun Roof Room (50 Shades)
14. Strip
15. Countdown To Love
16. Feather Rock Lovin (ft. Boney James & The Illadelph Horms)
17. Infiniti
Raheem DeVaughn is also headed to a city near you. Check out his tour dates below:
The Intimate Truth Tour 2015 Dates:
Feb 27 – Los Angeles – Club Nokia
Feb 28 – Fresno, CA – Tower
Mar 1 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
Mar 4 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Mar 5 – Dallas, TX – Majestic
Mar 6 – Tulsa, OK – The Brady
Mar 7 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theater
Mar 8 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Mar 11 – Chicago, Il – Portage Theatr
Mar 12 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Mar 13 – Detroit, MI – Motor City Casino
Mar 14 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theater
Mar 15 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric
Mar 18 – Bethlehem, PA – Sands Bethlehem Event Center
Mar 19 – Boston, MA – Wilbur Theater
Mar 20 – Newark, NJ – NJPAC
Mar 21 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall
Mar 22 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
Mar 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Mar 26 – Greensboro, NC – Cone Denim Entertainment Center
Mar 27 – Nashville, TN – War Memorial Auditorium
Mar 28 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
Mar 29 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall
2 thoughts on “Raheem DeVaughn Brings ‘Love, Sex and Passion’ To His Music [VIDEO]”
I would love to write a great luv-song
For Raheem DeVaughn I feel that sense
Of soul music and it’s deep…
PoetDannyQueen
Who?