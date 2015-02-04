CLOSE
Gossip
Home

Teyana Taylor Accuses RHOA’s Porsha Williams Of Stealing Clothing Line Name

Leave a comment

 

Another day and a Real Housewives of Atlanta star is yet again caught up in some online drama. Teyana Taylor is slamming RHOA’s Porsha Williams for allegedly jacking her clothing line’s name. Earlier today, Porsha notified her fans she would be releasing a new t-shirt with the design, “#unbothered” written on the front. Seemed innocent enough except for one thing, Teyana has a clothing line but that exact name! The singer put Porsha on notice today when Porsha uploaded the shirt and informed fans when they can purchase it.

Once Teyana got word about Porsha’s t-shirt, she swooped inside of her Instagram comments and stated:

No it won’t be coming out because unbothered is my clothing line, legally as well & u follow me so I’m sure you know what it is.

 

Teyana vs Porsha Instagram

Porsha quietly removed Teyana’s comment and hasn’t said a peep about the IG dust up. To be fair to Teyana, she has been notifying her fans about her line from late last year. So if Porsha has in fact been following her on IG for a while she may have some explaining to do.

Teyana Taylor Accuses RHOA’s Porsha Williams Of Stealing Clothing Line Name was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Porsha Williams , Teyana Taylor

One thought on “Teyana Taylor Accuses RHOA’s Porsha Williams Of Stealing Clothing Line Name

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close