Teyana Taylor Accuses RHOA’s Porsha Williams Of Stealing Clothing Line Name

Another day and a Real Housewives of Atlanta star is yet again caught up in some online drama. Teyana Taylor is slamming RHOA’s Porsha Williams for allegedly jacking her clothing line’s name. Earlier today, Porsha notified her fans she would be releasing a new t-shirt with the design, “#unbothered” written on the front. Seemed innocent enough except for one thing, Teyana has a clothing line but that exact name! The singer put Porsha on notice today when Porsha uploaded the shirt and informed fans when they can purchase it.

Once Teyana got word about Porsha’s t-shirt, she swooped inside of her Instagram comments and stated:

No it won’t be coming out because unbothered is my clothing line, legally as well & u follow me so I’m sure you know what it is.

Porsha quietly removed Teyana’s comment and hasn’t said a peep about the IG dust up. To be fair to Teyana, she has been notifying her fans about her line from late last year. So if Porsha has in fact been following her on IG for a while she may have some explaining to do.

