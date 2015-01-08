CLOSE
Beanie Sigel Gets One of His Lungs Removed after Drive-By Shooting

Poor Beanie Sigel. The rap mogul had to have his lung removed after bullet fragments were found, and doctors couldn’t save the lung, according to TMZ.

He was shot in the stomach in a drive-by shooting last month after returning home from taking his kids to school, which most likely wasn’t even for him.

In actuality, the shooter, who is still on the loose, was aiming for the guy who was
standing right next to him when he was hit in the crossfire.

Sigel was released from the hospital after spending a month there since December 5. Now he’s at Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation in Pomona, NJ.

There at the Bacharach Institute he will spend his time — the next 90 days — learning how to function without having a second lung to depend on.

(Photo Source: YouTube Screenshot)

