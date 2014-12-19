Sony Warned Not To Cast Denzel Washington Due To “Racist” International Audiences

Denzel Washington’s name has been brought up in the ongoing story regarding the Sony Pictures hack. The Independent reports that an unnamed producer told Sony chairman Michael Lynton that African Americans are not well received by overseas audiences due to racism.
“I believe that the international motion picture audience is racist – in general pictures with an African American lead don’t play well overseas,” the unnamed producer said in an e-mail.
The producer goes on to praise Washington’s work.
“I am not saying The Equalizer should not have been made or that African American actors should not have been used (I personally think Denzel Washington is the best actor of his generation),” the producer continued. “Casting him is saying we’re okay with a double [baseball term] if the picture works. He’s reliable at the domestic [box office], safe, but has not had a huge success in years. I believe whenever possible the non-event pictures, extra ‘bets’, should have a large inherent upside and be made for the right price. Here there isn’t a large inherent upside.
“But Sony sometimes seems to disregard that a picture must work well internationally to both maximise returns and reduce risk, especially pictures with decent size budgets,” the producer added, saying that a sequel to Washington’s Equalizer would be “a double with a remote chance of a home run.”
The electronic attack on Sony has revealed many details about the company, including a racist exchange about President Barack Obama. The hacks also unveiled some of the company’s plans, including a Kanye West film project.
The Sony hacks were ordered due to the studio’s plans to release The Interview, a $44 million James Franco and Seth Rogen film about the assassination of Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, according to the New York Times. Those hacks and subsequent terrorist threats against theaters have since prompted Sony Pictures to announce the cancellation of the planned Christmas release of the film.
“over seas” There are 7 billion people in the world. Over 5 billion of color. Even Brazil is 53% “Afro-Brazilian” or preto (black) and pardo (mixed). Dumb asses missing $$
You know Guys this stared way before Denzel Washington this started before slavery and if continues til this day
Message to Sony: A lot of the racism that is geared toward Black performers from overseas audiences is in large part due to the powerful American media and the racist/stereotypical images of African-Americans Hollywood and the media has pumped out overseas, as it has the rest of the world. In other words, you’re criticizing and blaming your own creation for this response.
I agree and it started a long time ago with Birth of a Nation in which African Americans were showed in demeaning and derogatory manners to movie audiences all over the world that took their cue on how to think about and treat blacks from American whites’ racist films. This harm has still not been undone.
So true, and in that same movie the KKK was portrayed as ‘heroes.’