Jacque Reid talks to Najah Aziz, the owner of Like The River beauty salon, about why it takes so long for women to get their hair done at black salons and why we continue to go.
“There are no long grueling wait times in the salon. Clients come over on their lunch hour,” Aziz said. “The secret is to get them in an out. We have great customer service and great stylist. We’re not on the phone. We stay focused.”
5 thoughts on "Jacque Reid Talks Long Wait In Black Salons & Why Women Are Scared Of Their Stylist"
This is why I go to a white girl…
I totally agree with Najah we have gotten a horrible reputation with our customers services. I can honestly say that at Cyndi Renee Salon in Stockbridge we thrive in Customer services. We make sure our customers have complimenerty water, soda, an snakes. We have that quick trip motto every one speaks to the person entering in to our doors. And that’s what make us stand out in the South Side of Atlanta. Stockbridge/ Hudson bridge area. Customer Services is a must.
I agree with Najah that African American salons have gained a horrible reputation for customer service. While the quality of hair care might be good, the long wait times and service times have not been. For 20 years, Salon BKB has been committed to helping to change that image. We hired a project manager to critique our processes and completely overhauled our service delivery. We now guarantee services in under 2 hours, with our staff working as a team instead of individual stylists under the same roof. Better time management and customer service is a win-win for our clients and our stylists.
women are under so pressure in America, over sexualized and under paid; is it a wonder?
