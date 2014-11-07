Jacque Reid Talks Long Wait In Black Salons & Why Women Are Scared Of Their Stylist

PLAY AUDIO

Jacque Reid talks to Najah Aziz, the owner of Like The River beauty salon, about why it takes so long for women to get their hair done at black salons and why we continue to go.

“There are no long grueling wait times in the salon. Clients come over on their lunch hour,” Aziz said. “The secret is to get them in an out. We have great customer service and great stylist. We’re not on the phone. We stay focused.”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview!

Also On Black America Web: