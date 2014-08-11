CLOSE
If you’re not a fan of sushi, or just want to try it in a totally different way, go for a little Soul Food Sushi.  That’s right, combine your favorite soul food ingredients, but put them in sushi form.  They’re not as different as you think.  Both have rice, a protein and sauce.  Check out one of our favorite recipes below:

Ingredients

2 cups dirty rice (long-grain rice, one teaspoon crushed red pepper, 1/2 lb chicken andouille sausage diced (all mixed together))

1/4 cup tomato sauce (your favorite brand will do)

2 tbsps gorgonzola cheese crumbles

4 large leafs of collard greens (cooked, drained)

freshly ground pepper

kosher salt

