Dr. Dre Didn’t Want Son to Portray Him in N.W.A. Biopic

Dr. Dre, a.k.a. Andre Young, put the kibosh on plans for his son to play him in the N.W.A. biopic “Straight Outta Compton” because he thought the teen’s acting skills weren’t up to par.

Newcomer Marcus Callender landed the role of Dre, but the rap producer’s son Curtis Young reveals he auditioned for the role first.

“I actually tried out for the role, ’cause the casting company called me. But my father wanted somebody with more acting experience, and I haven’t been acting for a long time, so I’m happy for the guy that got the role,” he said. “It’s one of those things where we want what’s best for the movie and for the film. I had a lot of fans that were upset about it, but whatever’s best for the film.”

F. Gary Gray will direct the movie, which follows the rise of the California rap group – which also included Ice Cube, the late Eazy-E, MC Ren and DJ Yella – and their split in 1991.

The cast was announced last week and includes O’Shea Jackson, Jr., playing his father Ice Cube, and Jason Mitchell as Eazy-E.

The biopic is set for release in 2015.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

REGISTER NOW for the 2014 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion taking place August 28- September 1, 2014 in Orlando, Florida! For booking information, call 407-248-9191.

(Photo Source: Twitter)