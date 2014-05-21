Dating Tips for Toni Braxton

R&B songstress Toni Braxton is 46 and on the prowl. Here are five tips that we think she must follow to find the perfect man!

1. HE SHOULDN’T HAVE DATED ANY OF TONI’S SISTERS

Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Traci are all off limits! We’re talking about no eye glances, comments and he better not even own a Tamar CD!

2. HE CAN’T TREAT HIS CELL PHONE LIKE HE WORKS FOR THE CIA!

Be careful of brothers who always keep their phones face down on the table, or they have a 37 digit code to unlock the screen, or they sleep with their phone under their side of the mattress. Chances are this brother is a secret agent for Homeland Organized Enjoyment Society (H.O.E.S.)

3. IT’S OKAY TO EXPERIMENT WITH DIFFERENT FLAVORS

Ms. Braxton has admitted she’s open to a little swirl action- we agree! Go head on Toni find yourself a non-brother.

4. IF HE HAS CHILDREN THEN HE MUST HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH THEM!

If the guy you’re dating that has a daughter who’s 22 but the only pictures he has of her is as a little girl then you know he’s an absent parent!

5. NO BACK HAIR!

She’s hunting for a man not for a bear.

