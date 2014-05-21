Dating Tips for Toni Braxton

R&B songstress Toni Braxton is 46 and on the prowl. Here are five tips that we think she must follow to find the perfect man!
1. HE SHOULDN’T HAVE DATED ANY OF TONI’S SISTERS
Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Traci are all off limits! We’re talking about no eye glances, comments and he better not even own a Tamar CD!
2. HE CAN’T TREAT HIS CELL PHONE LIKE HE WORKS FOR THE CIA!
Be careful of brothers who always keep their phones face down on the table, or they have a 37 digit code to unlock the screen, or they sleep with their phone under their side of the mattress. Chances are this brother is a secret agent for Homeland Organized Enjoyment Society (H.O.E.S.)
3. IT’S OKAY TO EXPERIMENT WITH DIFFERENT FLAVORS
Ms. Braxton has admitted she’s open to a little swirl action- we agree! Go head on Toni find yourself a non-brother.
4. IF HE HAS CHILDREN THEN HE MUST HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH THEM!
If the guy you’re dating that has a daughter who’s 22 but the only pictures he has of her is as a little girl then you know he’s an absent parent!
5. NO BACK HAIR!
She’s hunting for a man not for a bear.
Our Favorite Black Celebrity Siblings
Our Favorite Black Celebrity Siblings
1. Bella, Bria, Angel and Shayne MurphySource:Nicole Murphy Instagram 1 of 21
2. Tasha and SIdra SmithSource:Tasha Twitter 2 of 21
3. Tracee, Evan and Chudney RossSource:PR Photos 3 of 21
4. Malika and Khadija HaqqSource:PR 4 of 21
5. Da Brat and Lisa RayeSource:PR Photos 5 of 21
6. Tia Mowry-Hardict, Tahj Mowry and Tamera Mowry-HouselySource:PR Photos 6 of 21
7. Tamar, Trina, Toni, Traci and Towanda BraxtonSource:PR Photos 7 of 21
8. Erica and Tina CampbellSource:PR Photos 8 of 21
9. Sasha and Malia ObamaSource:PR Photos 9 of 21
10. Serena and Venus WilliamsSource:PR Photos 10 of 21
11. Brandy and Ray JSource:PR Photos 11 of 21
12. Chris and Tony RockSource:PR Photos 12 of 21
13. The JacksonsSource:PR Photos 13 of 21
14. Marlon, Shawn, Damon and Keenen WayansSource:PR Photos 14 of 21
15. Angela and Russy SimmonsSource:Instagram 15 of 21
16. Charlie and Eddie MurphySource:PR Photos 16 of 21
17. Romeo and Cymphonique MillerSource:PR Photos 17 of 21
18. Willow and Jaden SmithSource:PR Photos 18 of 21
19. Meagan Good-Franklin and Lamiya GoodSource:PR Photos 19 of 21
20. Jurnee Smollett-Bell and her siblings, Jussie, Jake, Jazz, Jojo and JocquiSource:Instagram 20 of 21
21. Beyonce and SolangeSource:PR Photos 21 of 21
(Photos: PR)
One thought on “Dating Tips for Toni Braxton”
LMBO y’all wrong for this. Love #5