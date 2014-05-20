It Ain’t Yeezy Though: Kanye Calls Fan Out On Fake Sneakers

Russ Parr Show Trending
A wise man once said, “I’m an artist and I’m sensitive about my work.” And then of course you have Kanye West, who’s passionate about his craft and learning to bite his tongue (in some situations).

While practicing this new technique, Kanye was asked to sign a pair of what were supposed to be his latest pair of sneakers. After signing the  sneakers Kanye smiles and says “They’re not real though. You know that?”

Ouch! You have to admit it was nice of Kanye to sign the fan’s sneaker but can you imagine how heartbroken he has to be?

Check out the clip of Kanye breaking the news to the sneakerhead.

 

