Sommore: ‘Now that Comicview Is Back, The Crime Rate Will Go Down’

Now that Comicview has returned to BET after a 5 year hiatus, host Sommore is convinced crime rates will go down.

“This is why crime went up,” she told the Tom Joyner Morning Show. “When you sit up and watch reality TV all day long and they fight, you want to fight. So now we can all sit down and we can laugh.”

BET is finally bringing back the popular show that features bits from comics all around the country. Sommore says she’s thrilled to be a part of helping new comics get exposure.

“I’m excited for the young comics. For a lot of to them it’s their first time on TV. When it was my first time on TV, my whole family took off to watch me.”

Sommore promises that this time, the show will look like one of BET’s most highly rated during it’s initial run. She says it’s upgraded since she and J. Anthony Brown hosted.

“It’s an all new show,” she says. “I think when you and I hosted it, they had plastic tablecloths. They used any props the other shows weren’t using.”

There are a lot of female comics gaining exposure this time around as well. Given the recent controversy with Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones and her slavery skit, which Sommore hasn’t yet seen, more females is a good thing.

“We just got on there [SNL] and we’re in trouble already. They didn’t give us no rules, that’s why. It’s always the dsmessenger; it’s always the messenger. I have several jokes that I’ve said that if a man said them I know they’d be brilliant but I got these two humps in front of me. It’s that stereotypical. Men are just different from women and I think it’s just going to be a long time before they see us as equal.”

Are there any sacred cows for Sommore or jokes she won’t do? Yup.

“I won’t talk about Whitney. No Whitney jokes for me. Other than that, I’m good.”

She also says that a live show in front of an audience and what routines she’ll do on TV can be two very different things.

“I’m very picky about what I will do on television. It’s one thing to perform live and say what you wan tot say but when you’re on television, I’m selective about what I will say and won’t say.”

As far as slavery, the subject that got Jones in trouble, Sommore says, that’s another topic she’s not willing to go there with.

“I don’t play slavery anyway. They got me with the 12 Years Of Slave. I watched and I got so into it, I went up and got the white lady next to me some popcorn. I don’t do slavery well.”

Comicview airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. Central on BET.

