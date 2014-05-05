Nigeria 1st Lady Orders Arrest Of Protest Leaders

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A leader of a protest march for 276 missing schoolgirls says Nigeria’s First Lady abused them, expressed doubts there was any kidnapping and accused them of belonging to the terrorist network blamed for the abductions. Then she ordered two of them arrested.

Saratu Angus Ndirpaya of Chibok town said State Security Service agents drove her and protest leader Naomi Mutah Nyadar to a police station Monday after an all-night meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja, the capital. She said Nyadar remains in detention. Police could not be reached for comment.

Ndirpaya says First Lady Patience Jonathan accused them of fabricating the abductions to give Nigeria’s government and her husband “a bad name.”

Police say more than 300 were abducted April 15 from Chibok school and 276 remain in captivity.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: AP)

Also On Black America Web: