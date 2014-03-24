Man Slips Abortion Pills To Girlfriend During Sex

Instead of just talking about it like adults, maybe even discussing the pros and cons of it, a Brooklyn man decided to abort the baby his girlfriend was carrying, by slipping abortion pills to her as they had sex in a Crown Heights apartment.

Due to his actions, the woman delivered a 3-month-old stillborn fetus, prosecutors charge.

But still, she won’t press charges against him.

Shervaughn Remy, 34, who was arrested on Valentine’s Day 2013, turned down an offer Monday to plead guilty to felony abortion.

After sex, the pregnant woman felt such intense pain in her abdomen that she went to a local hospital, where a doctor removed two pills from inside her and identified them as the abortion drug Cytotec, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states that the pregnant woman gave birth several hours after seeing the doctor, to a 14-week-old stillborn fetus.

“My client maintains his innocence,” defense attorney David Zelman said in Brooklyn Supreme Court, adding that the alleged victim told him she doesn’t want an order of protection or to press charges.

Remy was charged last year with abortion, a felony punishable by up to four years behind bars.

