PLAY AUDIO
01/14/14- Jacque Reid goes “Inside Her Story” with Kimberly Seals Allers, journalist and breastfeeding commentator, about the breastfeeding rights many women don’t recognize they are entitled to.
For iPhone users:
01/14/14- Jacque Reid goes “Inside Her Story” with Kimberly Seals Allers, journalist and breastfeeding commentator, about the breastfeeding rights many women don’t recognize they are entitled to.
For iPhone users:
One thought on “Do You Know Your Breastfeeding Rights? Kimberly Seals Allers Explains Inside!”
Thank you so much for bringing attention to this very important issue. I am the medical director of a local public health department. We are working hard to dispel the myths about breast feeding. Very few African-American women breast feed and breast milk is the best way to feed our babies, reduce infections, increase learning capacity and reduce infant deaths. Your show should discuss this important public health topic again!
Thanks