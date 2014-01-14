CLOSE
If You Missed It
Do You Know Your Breastfeeding Rights? Kimberly Seals Allers Explains Inside!

01/14/14- Jacque Reid goes “Inside Her Story” with Kimberly Seals Allers, journalist and breastfeeding commentator, about the breastfeeding rights many women don’t recognize they are entitled to.

    Thank you so much for bringing attention to this very important issue. I am the medical director of a local public health department. We are working hard to dispel the myths about breast feeding. Very few African-American women breast feed and breast milk is the best way to feed our babies, reduce infections, increase learning capacity and reduce infant deaths. Your show should discuss this important public health topic again!
