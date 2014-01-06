Mama Joyce Says Bravo Edited ‘RHOA’ Scenes To Make Her Look Bad: “I Am Very Upset’

Mama Joyce says she is a victim of bad reality TV editing. During a recent interview with Radar Online, Kandi Burruss’ mother said she is very upset with Bravo and doesn’t know if she’ll appear on the next season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

On recent episodes of the hit reality show, we see Mama Joyce waging a war against her daughter’s fiancé, Todd Tucker. But, she claims the scenes were all edited and taken completely out of context.

“That upset me so bad,” Mama Joyce said. “When they showed the scene of me walking into the house and seeing all the pictures of Todd on the wall I was not talking about his pictures!”

“I know Kandi had a decorator, her friend Carmon – and she put up all those pictures of Todd when he was a little boy,” she explained. “I said, ‘Now that’s a damn shame,’ and what I really said was that shouldn’t be all him up there (on the wall). That shouldn’t be his wall. I said there were no pictures of Riley or me. I didn’t just say there should be a picture of me.“

“I said the pictures of Riley should be much higher and the pictures of Kandi’s daughter should be up there, not just pictures of Todd. But they didn’t show that,” she added. “They only showed me saying it shouldn’t be just him.”

Mama Joyce went on to say that the show’s producers painted her out to be a villain.

“I don’t know why they did that,” she said. “I allowed it to be like that, I guess. I guess since they don’t pay me, they can do whatever they want.”

“I would never have agreed to it,” she concluded. “I am very upset about what they did and I don’t know if I’ll be back on the show.”

Do you think Mama Joyce is just an innocent victim, or should she take some responsibility for her actions? Check out the clips below then weigh in with your thoughts in the comment section.

