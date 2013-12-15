ATLANTA (AP) — For the Braves, abandoning downtown Atlanta for the suburbs means moving closer to the team’s fan base and developing money-making restaurants and amenities.
Team officials say it’s simply good business.
Their decision also highlights long-standing disparities over wealth, where people live and transportation. Those facets of life are connected to race and social class in Atlanta. The Braves will be moving from an area that’s predominantly black and relatively poor compared to whiter Cobb County — where the team says more ticket-buyers live.
Although it is long past segregation, the hometown of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. is far from integrated, and the city’s politics, business and even sports teams reflect that gap. The Braves said they made their decision was not driven by race or class.
(AP Photo: A message reading “people over profit” is written on an electrical panel at an intersection in the Mechanicsville neighborhood surrounding the Atlanta Braves stadium.)
6 thoughts on “Planned Atlanta Braves Stadium Move Highlights Race, Class”
You set up shop convenient to your clients. In urban Atlanta, that equates to: Trina’s Hair/Nail/ and Weave Emporium, Eastside Liquor and Lotto, and numerous unregulated drug dealers.
Holla’ at the Scholar
Correction: Makes sense to me. If they’re loosing profits and it’s a better area/location no problem. It’s just part of a business plan: LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!
Makes sense to me. Maybe then there will be less vehicle burglarizing and thefts from Braves games.
Hell naw, we just go back to black on black crime. It’s all good.
Holla’ at the Scholar
