Lupe Fiasco Breaks Up Fight At His Show [VIDEO]

Say what you want about Lupe Fiasco. Many have. He caught flack for his supposed “retirement.” He caught flack for crying when discussing Chief Keef. He caught flack for his activism. Doesn’t matter, he’s gonna keep going with or without you.

And he will do it peacefully. In Philadelphia someone got energetic and a fight almost broke out. Lupe, ever the peaceful dignitary, shut it down with humor and class.

 

