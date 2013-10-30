CLOSE
Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show

Ratchet Reality Review: Does A Baby Force You Into Commitment? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Leave a comment

Joe Budden Proposed To Ex-Girlfriend Tahiry?! (thumbnail)

Well, the new season of Love and Hip Hop: New York has begun! Listen to Britt’s Ratchet Reality Review to get the recap from the first episode and find out what Joe Budden thinks about babies and commitment!

Click HERE To Get Big News On Your Phone

Want more Ratchet Reality Reviews? Click here, and listen to “The Russ Parr Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am!

RELATED: Behind the Scenes of Love and Hip Hop: NY for XXL Magazine

RELATED: Who Is ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’s’ Peter Gunz?

RELATED: Meet The New Ladies Of “Love & Hip Hop” NYC!

[ione_newsletter_signup]

Keep Up With Russ Parr … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Ratchet Reality Review: Does A Baby Force You Into Commitment? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

Babies , commitment , Joe Budden , joe budden and tahiry , Love and hip hop new york , Ratchet Reality Report

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close