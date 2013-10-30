Well, the new season of Love and Hip Hop: New York has begun! Listen to Britt’s Ratchet Reality Review to get the recap from the first episode and find out what Joe Budden thinks about babies and commitment!

Ratchet Reality Review: Does A Baby Force You Into Commitment? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com