New Autopsy Rules Georgia Teen Kendrick Johnson’s Death Not Accidental

A new autopsy report contradicts the original autopsy that cited the death of Kendrick Johnson as an accident.

The 17-year-old’s body was found January 11, 2013 inside a rolled up wrestling mat inside the gym of his high school in Valdosta, Georgia.

CNN reports, the new autopsy contradicts the original findings that concluded Johnson’s death was an accident. The news site also says the autopsy that was conducted by a private pathologist hired by the teen’s family, found Johnson died from an “unexplained, apparent non-accidental, blunt force trauma.”

Originally, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation {GBI} determined Johnson’s death was the result of “positional asphyxia”; in other words an accident. A spokesperson for the GBI says they are standing by their original autopsy report, after reviewing the findings of the private autopsy, reports CNN.

Johnson’s family will now send the results of the private autopsy for a review to the US Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Lowndes County Coroner, and Georgia’s Middle District’s US Attorney.

Lowndes County Coroner Bill Watson told CNN that he would review the new autopsy and decide whether to file a coroner inquest, an inquest would allow for a jury to decide the official cause of death. CNN also reports, US Attorney Michael Moore is also reviewing the autopsy but he has yet to launch an official investigation.

The latest autopsy report in full will be released later this week.

