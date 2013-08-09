WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY Takes Over Black Twitter

For EBONY magazine’s September issue, the iconic African-American brand dedicates four covers to the Trayvon Martin movement that has gripped Black America for over a year.

After previewing the covers — depicting Miami Heat franchise player Dwyane Wade and his two sons, famed director Spike Lee and his son, actor Boris Kodjoe and his son, and Tracy Martin, Sybrina Fulton, her son Jahvaris Fulton — on social media, racist trolls stormed EBONY’s twitter mentions with bigoted comments, while a comment on Breibart.com, led to frenzied speculation that the Tea Party of America planned to boycott the magazine to protest the covers.

The threat of boycott was spread further by Jackson, Mississippi doctor, Tom Head, who tweeted:

Heh. Tea Party lynching apologists now threaten to boycott @EBONYMag over the Trayvon cover, as if any of them would have subscribed anyway.— Tom Head, Ph.D. (@_tomhead) August 07, 2013

This mild controversy led to EBONY‘s social media squad tweeting the following in response:

We have so many Tea Party readers and followers. To lose all zero of them due to our September cover would be devastating.— EBONY (@EBONYMag) August 07, 2013

When the controversy turned out to be solely based on unsubstantiated rumors, it led to right wingers claiming that EBONY did not follow due diligence before tweeting about the supposed boycott. It also caused an avalanche of racist tears — even though the magazine clearly never confirmed nor denied the existence of a boycott — because the Tea Party had apparently been maligned by big, mean EBONY.

While radical white conservatives struggled all in their feelings over being called racist — GASP! — on social media, the hilarious hashtag, #WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY, took over #BlackTwitter and the brilliant snark has been flowing ever since.

Because really, how many White people actually read EBONY?

Read some of the hilarious tweets below:

#WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY is like Ashanti boycotting the Billboard Hot 100.— Madison III (@iramadisonave) August 08, 2013

#WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY is like Karl Rove & Dick Morris boycotting calling winning elections.— Eric Wolfson (@ericwolfson) August 08, 2013

#WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY is like Republicans boycotting a gay wedding.— Stu Pidass (@nelly2112) August 08, 2013

And AA members are boycotting Russian vodka. #whitepeopleboycottingebony— Are We Married? (@AreWeMarried) August 08, 2013

LOL RT @rustymk2: OK, BLACK PEOPLE!! This #WhitePeopleBoycottingEbony is SERIOUS. BOTH of them are saying they’re never buying it again.— (@krysilove) August 08, 2013

#WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY Is like dead people boycotting voting democrat.— Regina Brown (@corlettbenn) August 08, 2013

#WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY is nothing like Paula Deen boycotting butter.— One-Legged Sandpiper (@OneLegSandpiper) August 08, 2013

#whitepeopleboycottingebony is like Black people withholding their support of Pat Boone records.— Barry Hargrove (@RevBKHargrove) August 08, 2013

#Whitepeopleboycottingebony is like Lady gaga boycotting sensible shoes and mom jeans— Nik Carter (@TheNotoriousNIK) August 08, 2013

#whitepeopleboycottingebony is like Muslims boycotting pork.— Erick Anderson (@afrokeys) August 08, 2013

Would it be fucked up if I said “#WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY is like black children boycotting Fathers Day”?— DΔ LΘUD ΘNΣ (@NaijaWarrior) August 08, 2013

#WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY is like a holiness church boycotting the BET Awards best gospel artist catergory.— Antonio Johnson Show (@AJohnsonShow) August 08, 2013

#WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY is like male politicans making laws about what a female can/cannot do with her body. Oh wait.— Manpreet Kaur (@drive_theKaur) August 08, 2013

#whitepeopleboycottingebony is like the GOP boycotting an abortion clinic.— Antoine Marshall (@Marshalllaw1906) August 08, 2013

#WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY is like black folks boycotting the Country Music Network.— alpha1906@gmail.com (@alpha1906) August 08, 2013

#WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY is like Tiger Woods boycotting dating minority women— JDegarson (@johndegarson) August 08, 2013

