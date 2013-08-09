CLOSE
#WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY Takes Over Black Twitter

For EBONY magazine’s September issue, the iconic African-American brand dedicates four covers to the Trayvon Martin movement that has gripped Black America for over a year.

After previewing the covers — depicting Miami Heat franchise player Dwyane Wade and his two sons, famed director Spike Lee and his son, actor Boris Kodjoe and his son, and Tracy Martin, Sybrina Fulton, her son Jahvaris Fulton — on social media, racist trolls stormed EBONY’s twitter mentions with bigoted comments, while a comment on Breibart.com, led to frenzied speculation that the Tea Party of America planned to boycott the magazine to protest the covers.

The threat of boycott was spread further by Jackson, Mississippi doctor, Tom Head, who tweeted:

This mild controversy led to EBONY‘s social media squad tweeting the following in response:

When the controversy turned out to be solely based on unsubstantiated rumors, it led to right wingers claiming that EBONY did not follow due diligence before tweeting about the supposed boycott. It also caused an avalanche of racist tears — even though the magazine clearly never confirmed nor denied the existence of a boycott — because the Tea Party had apparently been maligned by big, mean EBONY.

While radical white conservatives struggled all in their feelings over being called racist — GASP! — on social media, the hilarious hashtag, #WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY, took over #BlackTwitter and the brilliant snark has been flowing ever since.

Because really, how many White people actually read EBONY?

Read some of the hilarious tweets below:

 

#WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY Takes Over Black Twitter was originally published on newsone.com

Black Twitter , EBONY Magazine , Trayvon Martin

4 thoughts on “#WhitePeopleBoycottingEBONY Takes Over Black Twitter

  3. Paris on said:

    Really, I don’t even think a lot of the people who commented would even buy an Ebony magazine. How can you boycott something you don’t read anyway.

    Reply

