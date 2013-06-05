Paris Jackson Rushed to Hospital After Possible Suicide Attempt (REPORT)

TMZ is reporting that Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris was rushed to hospital Wednesday morning after an alleged suicide attempt.

According to the tabloid site, the 15-year-old was rushed out of her house on a stretcher at approximately 2 a.m. this morning and brought to a nearby hospital.

They are reporting that someone made a 911 call at 1:27 a.m. citing a possible drug overdose. TMZ also alleges a “source” claims there was also cutting involved in the incident.

The Jackson family has not released a statement on the story.