CLOSE
If You Missed It
Home

Rev. Al Sharpton: It’s Time for Hip-Hop Artists to Learn

Leave a comment
PLAY AUDIO

Rev. Al Sharpton thinks it is time for hip-hop artists to step-up and take responsibility for positively representing black history and culture.

Lil Wayne , Mountain Dew , Pepsi , Rev. Al Sharpton , Reverend Al Sharpton , Rick Ross

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

2 thoughts on “Rev. Al Sharpton: It’s Time for Hip-Hop Artists to Learn

  1. Mac Ben on said:

    Fuck you Al Sharpton! You and Jesse handle that; you niggas tried to make your bones by pimping black folks and their problems- not hip-hoppers, actors or athletes.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close