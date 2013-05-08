Legendary Vocalist Keith Staten Signs Major Deal

Riverphlo Entertainment, CEO / President Luther “Mano” Hanes announced signing legendary vocalist Keith Staten to the label.

As part of Gospel music history, Keith Staten who has not released a project in 15 years will re-enter the music scene with this new deal with Riverphlo Entertainment. The powerhouse singer is currently in production on the all-new album, which is yet untitled and is expected to be released later this fall.

“This is a great day for our Riverphlo team,” said Riverphlo President, Mano Hanes. “Keith Staten is not only one of gospel’s most distinguished voices but is a true worshiper. As one of my biggest influences, Keith helped shape the sound and legacy of the great gospel group Commissioned. I am truly humbled and honored to help shape his solo career.”

A Detroit native who grew up singing in his father’s church, Staten is established as a cross-cultural praise and worship leader with magnetic energy. Staten is a true worshipper and many know him as the co-founder and lead singer of the incredible band Commissioned. He reunited with the group in 2002 at the famed and much talked about Commissioned Reunion event and nationwide tour.

