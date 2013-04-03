CLOSE
If You Missed It
Home

Let’s Save Jail for the Real Criminals TOM’S TAKE

Leave a comment
PLAY AUDIO

“Let’s save jail for the real criminals, these teachers and administrators are not criminals” Tom Joyner explains as he gives his opinion on what should happen to the 35 teachers and administrators who are embroiled in a teaching scandal in Atlanta.

Atlanta , Atlanta Teaching Scandal , Tom Joyner

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

3 thoughts on “Let’s Save Jail for the Real Criminals TOM’S TAKE

  1. jaja on said:

    Tom that statement is what allows people of affluence to go without punishment creating an assumption that they are above the law. Those educators should not only go to jail pay the all monies back and not be allowed to teach ever again. Think of he children that are now trying to function and move on and can’t because of their actions. REALLY TOM REALLY!!???

    Reply
  2. Joy on said:

    Tom you have got to be kidding!! What kind of example did these teachers show??!! None; except it’s ok to be dishonest. I really think they did it to pad their pockets with bonuses more so than to help kids. I think it is proper punishment

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close