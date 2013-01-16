Trial Date Set for Freeway Ricky Ross to Sue Label Over Rick Ross Name

It’s taken a while to happen, but an August date for a trial by jury has been set in the battle over the use of name of former drug kingpin turned community activist Freeway Ricky Ross by high profile hip hop artist Rick Ross.

Lawyers for (Freeway) Ross and Warner Bros. Records in Superior Court in Downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan. 10) for the hearing which resulted in the trial date being set by Judge Rita Miller, according to AllHipHop.com.

And you can best believe the “real” Rick Ross is ready to get down with the get down

“We will be deposing Sean Combs, Stephen Cooper, Lyor Cohen and Todd Moscowitz,” Freeway Ricky Ross told AllHipHop.com.

Freeway Ricky Ross claims that despite the ongoing court battle, Rick Ross is still flagrantly ripping off his image.

The rapper recently revealed the title of his upcoming sixth album will be titled Mastermind.

According to Freeway Ricky Ross, the rapper continues to subtly, or not so subtly associate himself with words, images and phrases that will fool fans â€“ or search engines.

“He uses Mastermind that’s exactly how the Wall Street Journal described me and my life story,” Freeway Ricky Ross pointed.

Rick Ross dropped a slick trailer for his new album Mastermind earlier this week. It featured Curtis Mayfield’s classic “Gimme Your Love,” along with a shot of the cover from the soundtrack to the 1972 movie “Superfly.”

“This guy is literally trying to have people confuse him with me as an actual person,” Freeway Ricky Ross told AllHipHop.com. “In every interview I mention ‘Superfly’ as the movie that pushed me into powder cocaine. I even said it in the VH1′s ‘Planet Rock: The Story of Hip Hop and The Crack Generation,’that was shown around the world. Then he comes out with this new video with the ‘Superfly’ movie cover as the centerpiece?”

(Photo: EURweb)