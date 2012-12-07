CLOSE
What in the Weekend With Nikki Woods-Who is Black in America?

Baby, it’s cold outside but ladies around the country can still warm up thanks to Trey Songz and R. Kelly, who are still on tour. If these love song leaders aren’t enough, you also have Mary J. Blige doing dates as well. If getting cozy at home is more your speed, you can check out “Deadfall” via iTunes or in theaters in what is an increasingly growing trend of dual releases. Football season is winding down, but the Lions and Packers are slated for a Sunday night duel in Green Bay. Here’s what else is happening this weekend.

