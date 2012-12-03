(Photo Credit: PR Photos)
Katt Williams continued his downward spiral over the weekend with an incident in Seattle that landed him in jail, yet again.
According to Seattle police, the comedian was arrested on Sunday following a bar fight, during which he allegedly threatened people with a pool cue, reports TMZ.
Police say Williams “brandished a pool cue at a bar manager and refused to leave the business” and later followed a family outside of the bar where he threw a cigarette at a woman as she got into her car, hitting her in the eye. Williams also threw a rock at the car, according to police.
Williams was booked into King County Jail at 6:42 p.m. PT for investigation of harassment, assault and obstructing police. He was released early this morning.
The incident is the latest in a string of bizarre behavior from Williams, who last week was caught on video in Sacramento slapping a Target employee in the face.
3 thoughts on “Not Again: Katt Williams Arrested in Seattle after Bar Fight”
INTERVENTION!!!!!!!!
Who keeps selling this man weed because it is bad for him. He needs to go get some help or keep his behind in the house before he gets hurt by one who is not scared of him.
Yall need to get this dude some help!!! He is beyond going to jail….We as a people have to intervene, something is wrong….