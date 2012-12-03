Not Again: Katt Williams Arrested in Seattle after Bar Fight

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Katt Williams continued his downward spiral over the weekend with an incident in Seattle that landed him in jail, yet again.

According to Seattle police, the comedian was arrested on Sunday following a bar fight, during which he allegedly threatened people with a pool cue, reports TMZ.

Police say Williams “brandished a pool cue at a bar manager and refused to leave the business” and later followed a family outside of the bar where he threw a cigarette at a woman as she got into her car, hitting her in the eye. Williams also threw a rock at the car, according to police.

Williams was booked into King County Jail at 6:42 p.m. PT for investigation of harassment, assault and obstructing police. He was released early this morning.

The incident is the latest in a string of bizarre behavior from Williams, who last week was caught on video in Sacramento slapping a Target employee in the face.