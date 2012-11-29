Dallas Police Officer on Leave After Violent Rap

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police lieutenant whose officer husband was killed while on duty three years ago has been put on administrative leave as officials investigate her side job as local rapper Lucille Baller, who in one song threatens to shoot anyone who messes with her.

Lt. Regina Smith, who oversees burglary and theft detectives for two patrol investigative units, also runs Big Rush In LLC. She started the music production company and independent record label after the 2009 death of her husband, Dallas Sr. Cpl. Norman Smith, who was nicknamed the “Big Russian.”

“Don’t push Ms. Lucy, because you won’t like the consequences. Mess with me or I will shoot a (expletive), cuz Lucille Baller, she been to hell and back,” Lt. Smith raps in a song that has since been removed from Big Rush In’s website, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The newspaper and WFAA-TV both reported that Smith has been placed on administrative leave.

Smith did not immediately return calls or an email to The Associated Press seeking comment Wednesday. A Dallas police spokesman also did not return calls to the AP.

In another video on the website, Smith is seen talking with a group of friends around a table, telling them that people in the music industry have already taken advantage of her.

“You know what I would do to somebody who try to take advantage of me? You see this bullet right here,” Smith says, holding a bullet in her hand. “I’ll stick it from their rooter to the tooter and bring it out.”

Smith then brings out a human silhouette target riddled with bullet holes and says, “I’m not here to play with these jokers. If they think they going to take advantage of me, they got another thing coming.”

In another scene from the video, Smith brings out a revolver that is not loaded and practices firing it in front of a friend. She points the weapon, which she calls “Miss Lucy” at the silhouette target.

Smith writes on the Big Rush In website that the record label was created “out of tragedy and loss, yet progresses forward fulfilling God-Given dreams.”

Charles Payne, the man convicted of killing Norman Smith, was sentenced to life in prison.