Hostess Fans Begin Hoarding Spree

Since Hostess announced its plans last week to close its doors, fans of Twinkies, Cup Cakes, and Ding-Dongs are emptying grocery and convenient store shelves.

"We're definitely seeing a sharp increase in purchases of Hostess products today," said Mike Siemienas, spokesman for grocery store operator Supervalu. "We expect this will continue as more consumers become aware of the news.

The Texas based company blames their shut-down on employee-strikes over forced contracts.

Siemienas said that customers at Supervalu stores across the nation such as Albertson’s, Jewel-Osco, Acme, and Shaw’s are snatching their favorites before they are gone for good.

"These products are available while supplies last," he said. "But we're now preparing for the fact that we won't have them in the near future."

Siemienas said once the Hostess snacks run out of stock Supervalu stores plan to replace the space with other brand names.

Twinkies are even being sold online with sales spiking up to 31,000 percent, topping Amazon’s "Movers & Shakers" sales ratings.

Last Friday, ten Hostess snacks were named some of the top 10 best-selling grocery and gourmet items of the week. The ten-count box of Twinkies took the number one spot, Hostess’ orange cupcakes came in second, and the six-pack of Sno Balls came in 6th place.

