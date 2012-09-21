Johnny Gill’s Excited for ‘Doctor Day’

My, my, my. Philadelphia, get ready. Singer Johnny Gill, Tamela and David Mann, U.S. Surgeon General Regina M. Benjamin, Dr. Ian Smith, Dr. Robin Smith, fitness expert AJ Johnson, and the entire Tom Joyner Morning Show team will be on hand in Philadelphia for the annual “Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day” Health Festival on October 19 and 20th. The day starts on Friday with a live broadcast of the Tom Joyner Morning Show that includes special guests and programming with all the information you need for you and your family to improve your health.

