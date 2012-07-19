Looks like Morgan Freeman has a new million-dollar baby.
The Oscar-winning actor contributed $1 million last month to Priorities USA Action, the “super PAC” backing President Obama, helping lift the group to its best fundraising month yet.
In all, Priorities USA Action pulled in $6 million in June. Its biggest donation came from Irwin Jacobs, former director of Qualcomm Inc., who, along with his wife, Joan, gave the group $2 million.
Freeman urged others to follow his lead with their own donations, saying the money was needed to combat the financial resources of Obama’s opponents.
“President Obama has done a remarkable job in terrible circumstances,” he said in a statement. “He has ended combat operations in Iraq, put in place sensible reforms of Wall Street, saved the auto industry and protected the healthcare of every American with a preexisting condition. He has recognized the full equality of all our brothers and sisters and placed impressive, accomplished women on the Supreme Court. In return for this he is being targeted by hundreds of millions of dollars in special-interest money. I for one am proud to lend my voice – and support – to those who defend him.”
5 thoughts on “Morgan Freeman Gives $1 Million to Obama Campaign”
Good job Mr. Morgan I just hope and prey you don’t lose 2 million in work from the jews that have the movies on lock. But if you do its no one’s fault but our own for not putting our wealth to use for us.
PS. Who is this darvill posting all over the place. In order to login to this site you should have to prove your black.
HELL YEEEZZZZ Niggas!!!
FINALLY IT HAPPENED – JUST BOUGHT A NEW RIDE – A CAM A RO CONVERTIBLE.GOT APPROVED FOR 26 LARGE. BEEN 5 YRS SINCE IVE GOTTEN SHYT APPROVED, BUT NOW ALL MY CREDIT ISHH IS GONE. ALL OF IT.
IF YOU STRUGGLING WITH THAT CREDIT HISTORY ISHH, GET RID OF ALL DAT TODAY – CALL THESE PEEPS AT 877-283-3784. THEY DO AMAZING WORK AND THEY ARE CHEAP AS FUQQ. GOT RID OF ALL MY SHYYT IN NO TIME.
MY HOMEBOY WAS IN THE GUTTA TOO, AND HE CLEANER THAN ME NOW-gettin a condo!!
Hit em up – THEY WILL HELP U!!
can’t give a million but my 100 was accepted
WAY TO GO SIR!!
Good for him….I hope more people like him step up….My $5.00 here and there are just not enough…..