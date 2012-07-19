Morgan Freeman Gives $1 Million to Obama Campaign

Looks like Morgan Freeman has a new million-dollar baby.

The Oscar-winning actor contributed $1 million last month to Priorities USA Action, the “super PAC” backing President Obama, helping lift the group to its best fundraising month yet.

In all, Priorities USA Action pulled in $6 million in June. Its biggest donation came from Irwin Jacobs, former director of Qualcomm Inc., who, along with his wife, Joan, gave the group $2 million.

Freeman urged others to follow his lead with their own donations, saying the money was needed to combat the financial resources of Obama’s opponents.

“President Obama has done a remarkable job in terrible circumstances,” he said in a statement. “He has ended combat operations in Iraq, put in place sensible reforms of Wall Street, saved the auto industry and protected the healthcare of every American with a preexisting condition. He has recognized the full equality of all our brothers and sisters and placed impressive, accomplished women on the Supreme Court. In return for this he is being targeted by hundreds of millions of dollars in special-interest money. I for one am proud to lend my voice – and support – to those who defend him.”

