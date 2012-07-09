‘Miami Zombie’ May Have Suffered from Cannabis Induced Psychosis

Rudy Eugene, the “Miami Zombie,” was not high on bath salts when he attacked 65-year-old Ronald Poppo and chewed off 75 percent of his face on May 26, the medical examiner found last week.

After marijuana was the only drug in Eugene’s body experts are investigating what drove him to carry out the horrifying attack with some speculating that it could have been a cannabis-induced psychosis.

The 31-year-old was once diagnosed with schizophrenia after a misdemeanor arrest, reported Local10. A history of mental illness coupled with marijuana is now being considered as a possible cause of the frenzied attack along the MacArthur Causeway.

It is not known if Eugene was treated for schizophrenia when diagnosed.

