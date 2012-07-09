Rudy Eugene, the “Miami Zombie,” was not high on bath salts when he attacked 65-year-old Ronald Poppo and chewed off 75 percent of his face on May 26, the medical examiner found last week.
After marijuana was the only drug in Eugene’s body experts are investigating what drove him to carry out the horrifying attack with some speculating that it could have been a cannabis-induced psychosis.
The 31-year-old was once diagnosed with schizophrenia after a misdemeanor arrest, reported Local10. A history of mental illness coupled with marijuana is now being considered as a possible cause of the frenzied attack along the MacArthur Causeway.
It is not known if Eugene was treated for schizophrenia when diagnosed.
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
10 photos Launch gallery
2 thoughts on “‘Miami Zombie’ May Have Suffered from Cannabis Induced Psychosis”
HELL YEEEZZZZ Niggas!!!
FINALLY IT HAPPENED – JUST BOUGHT A NEW RIDE – A CAM A RO CONVERTIBLE.GOT APPROVED FOR 26 LARGE. BEEN 5 YRS SINCE IVE GOTTEN SHYT APPROVED, BUT NOW ALL MY CREDIT ISHH IS GONE. ALL OF IT.
IF YOU STRUGGLING WITH THAT CREDIT HISTORY ISHH, GET RID OF ALL DAT TODAY – CALL THESE PEEPS AT 877-283-3784. THEY DO AMAZING WORK AND THEY ARE CHEAP AS FUQQ. GOT RID OF ALL MY SHYYT IN NO TIME.
MY HOMEBOY WAS IN THE GUTTA TOO, AND HE CLEANER THAN ME NOW-gettin a condo!!
Hit em up – THEY WILL HELP U!!
that is some bull… I don’t have boots high enough & if marijuana made people eat other people face, the world would be faceless!!!!