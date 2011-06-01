Toni Braxton recently revealed to her family that she IS going to pose nude for ‘Playboy’ magazine. Her family goes back and forth with her decision with no backing from her mom:

“I think a lot of men will have problems with that,” her mother told her. She went on to explain in a confessional that “No man wants his wife, his girlfriend, or his potential wife or girlfriend to be naked in front of other men.”

After a little bit of arguing back and forth, Toni finally shut it down. “I’m Toni Braxton, b****,” she declared, “I don’t care what other people think. It’s about what I think about myself.”

Guess Toni did not take Wendy Williams’ advice not to pose for Playboy!

Toni Braxton To Pose Nude For Playboy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com