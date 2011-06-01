CLOSE
Toni Braxton To Pose Nude For Playboy

Toni Braxton To Pose Nude For Playboy

Source: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Toni Braxton recently revealed to her family that she IS going to pose nude for ‘Playboy’ magazine. Her family goes back and forth with her decision with no backing from her mom:

“I think a lot of men will have problems with that,” her mother told her. She went on to explain in a confessional that “No man wants his wife, his girlfriend, or his potential wife or girlfriend to be naked in front of other men.”

After a little bit of arguing back and forth, Toni finally shut it down. “I’m Toni Braxton, b****,” she declared, “I don’t care what other people think. It’s about what I think about myself.”

Guess Toni did not take Wendy Williams’ advice not to pose for Playboy!

Toni Braxton To Pose Nude For Playboy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

4 thoughts on "Toni Braxton To Pose Nude For Playboy

  kaydee1966 on said:

    Wow! I’m a bit surprised. Since hooking up with that gross looking Birdman for financial security I figured she was monetarily set…guess you can never have enough money.

  Justbeingme on said:

    I guess money will make you do anything. Just because you look good for your age doesn’t mean you have to show your body to the world leave something to the imagination you have Son’s and there friends and classmates will see that what type of message are you sending them.

