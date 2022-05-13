Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Artist and producer Baby Tate celebrates her 26th birthday today (May 13). The young star has climbed the music charts with her viral affirmation anthem “I Am,” featuring Flo Milli. Baby Tate, formerly known as Yung Baby Tate, marches to the beat of her own drum, setting trends and influencing the masses. Check out a gallery of some of her most over-the-top looks inside.

Baby Tate hails form Atlanta, and comes from a musical background. Her mom, Dionne Farris, is also a singer, producer and songwriter who’s most notable hit “Hopeless” was featured on cult classic film Love Jones’ soundtrack. Baby Tate’s dad is also a musician and producer, David Ryan Harris. While most families share last names, music is the common denominator in this family. Her brother, Lyfe Harris, is also an artist.

It seems like Baby Tate is on her way to global superstardom. Her approach to artistry is unlike her families. She has her hands in a few different bags, collaborating with artists across genres like Princess Nokia, Mia Rodriguez, J.I.D. and more.

While Tate has been compared to rapper Nicki Minaj for her musical style and abilities, she has carved out her own lane (while still sharing how artists like Nicki have influenced her over the years).

Baby Tate also has a rather particular fashion sense. From trendy Moon Boots to Versace platform heels, Tate can been seen in a look like no other. She often wears her nails with standout 3D art featuring teddy bears, rhinestoned hearts and more. Tate’s 90’s inspired hairstyles always compliment the fit. She’s just a breath of fresh air and surely, an icon in the making.

Join us in wishing Baby Tate a happy birthday! Check out a gallery of some of her grandest fits below.

Yasss Queen: 10 Of Baby Tate’s Most Over-The-Top Looks To Celebrate Her Birthday [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com