Listen Live
Entertainment

Xwitter Reacts After Diddy Gets 50-Month Sentence

Published on October 7, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Combs

Source: Getty / General

Xwitter Reacts After Diddy Gets 50-Month Sentence

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months (just over 4 years) in federal prison on October 3, after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

 

As soon as the verdict dropped, Twitter (X) erupted with reactions—everything from criticism of the sentence to jokes, disbelief, and calls for accountability.

Check Out What People think below!

RELATED: Diddy’s Former Stylist Files Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault And Battery 

Xwitter Reacts After Diddy Gets 50-Month Sentence  was originally published on hot1009.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More from Black America Web
Trending
Trending
10 Items

Trending

Celebrity

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]

Entertainment

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Final Role On “Murder In A Small Town” To Air On FOX

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
78 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

2 Items
Celebrity

Porsha Williams #RHOA Reveals She’s Seeing A Woman After Divorce

Urban One Honors
News

Urban One Celebrates 45 Years Of Serving The Black Community

Bilt Rewards x Wells Fargo Launch Party
44 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

33 Items
Sports

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close