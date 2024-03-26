Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return In ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer, X Users Feel They Dropped The Ball With Film’s Title

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The trailer foris here, and while some are excited, most feel Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped the ball regarding the film’s title.

Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are not done yet. Following the announcement of the release date for the next Bad Boys film, which we now know will be called Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the trailer for the fourth action/buddy-cop film has arrived.

Directly following the events of the third film, Lowrey and Burnett are still working to keep the streets of Miami, Florida, safe while battling Father Time.

Details on the film’s plot are scarce, but for the most part, from the trailer, Mike and Marcus will be working to clear their dead Captain’s name after he is accused of being in bed with the drug cartel for years.

Somehow, Conrad recorded a video in the event of his demise, warning his “Bad Boys” not to trust anyone during a prison transfer of Mike’s love child/assassin son Armando (Jacob Scipio), whom we met in the last film.

The plane they are traveling on crashes, and now Mike, his son Armando, and Marcus are fugitives on the run.

Did They Drop The Ball With The FIlm’s Title?

The excitement for the film is there. While many doubted the third movie directed by Adil & Bilall, who also return to helm the fourth installment, 2020’s Bad Boys For Life was a critical and box office success, bringing in $426 million on a $90 million budget, so it should come as no surprise we now have a fourth film.

Like in the previous movie, the complaints about Smith and Lawrence, who serve as movie producers, looking “old” are back, but that isn’t a problem for others.

One person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “I will watch these until they literally need walkers to get around.”

But the biggest complaint following the trailer’s release is the fact they shot their load early when they named the previous movie Bad Boys For Life instead of saving it for this film and calling it Bad Boys 4 Life, which would have been a perfect name.

It’s a complaint the two stars have even jokingly touched on in an Instagram video Will Smith shared announcing the fourth film is coming.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

The film arrives in theaters on June 7, 2024.

You can see reactions to the film and its title in the gallery below.

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return In ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer, X Users Feel They Dropped The Ball With Film’s Title was originally published on cassiuslife.com