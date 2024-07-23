We Wanna Go HOME! Reactions to Flight Cancellations Sparked by Microsoft Updates
In a bizarre turn of events, flights across the nation were canceled due to Microsoft updates. Flights have been getting delayed and canceled left and right which has travelers LIVID! The reasoning behind this disruption has been recognized as a software update by Microsoft malfunction. Which has left travelers stranded for days. The good ole Tweeters (or X’ers) became a safe haven for users to express their frustrations. Here are some reactions to some travelers stuck in Las Vegas, Nevada:
Travelers criticized the lack of communication between the airlines and the customers. Last minute cancellations & poor customer service. Some also pointed out the irony of modern technology causing such a major inconvenience, with one user quipping, “Flight canceled because of Microsoft updates? Guess we’re grounded until Windows finishes installing!” Check out some more reactions from travelers below. Safe travels to all! RELATED: Welcome to Atlanta: ATL Airport TSA Lines Are PACKED [Video] RELATED: 2 Black Muslim Men Sue Alaska Airlines After Being Removed From Flight For Speaking Arabic RELATED: 40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look
We Wanna Go HOME! Reactions to Flight Cancellations Sparked by Microsoft Updates was originally published on hotspotatl.com
