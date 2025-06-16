Vance Boelter, the suspect wanted in the shootings in Minnesota that left one state representative dead, has been apprehended by authorities. Gov. Tim Walz shared the news via his social media feeds, as other major and local outlets shared details they had obtained.

Local outlet Fox 9 reports that Vance Boelter, 57, was apprehended in Green Isle after authorities launched an area and statewide manhunt in attempts to bring Boelter to justice. The outlet writes that the suspect, who shot and injured Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home, later went to the home of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and assassinated her and her husband Mark Hortman.

CNN writes that Gov. Walz addressed Minnesotans about the arrest of Boetler, who has been revealed to be a former security guard who recently appeared to be struggling to make ends meet. Boelter posed as a police officer when he visited Sen. Hoffman’s home, and used the guise again at Rep. Hortman’s home. Driving an SUV that was fashioned to look like a law enforcement vehicle, investigators on the scene uncovered a manifesto that seems to illustrate Boelter was out for blood and had a hit list to settle.

Online, the chatter of Boelter is focused on his alleged right-wing political ties. A rumor that has since been debunked attempted to connect Walz to Boelter, and some tried to frame Boelter as a hard-left Democratic Party voter.

As the news is still developing, there are sparse reactions on the X social media platform regarding the arrest of Vance Boelter. We’ll share those comments below and will make updates as needed.

—

Photo: Getty

Vance Boelter, Suspect In Minnesota Lawmaker Shootings, Has Been Caught was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6.