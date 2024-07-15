US Presidents Who Were Killed Or Survived Assassination Attempts
Throughout the history of the United States, there have been instances where presidents have been targeted in assassination attempts, resulting in some tragic losses but also some remarkable escapes.
The narratives surrounding these incidents not only shed light on the vulnerability of public figures but also underscore the resilience and courage displayed on how they can be in the face of possible danger at any moment.
The assassinations of presidents like Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and others stand as somber chapters in American history, marking moments of profound national mourning and reflection.
Conversely, there are inspiring stories of presidents who survived assassination attempts, such as Ronald Reagan and Theodore Roosevelt.
The intricate interplay between security, fate, and historical circumstance shapes the narratives of these assassination attempts, highlighting the complex nature of protecting public officials in a democratic society.
1. Abraham Lincoln (16th President) – Assassinated
1865 – Assassinated while watching a theatre play with his wife in Washington, DC. He was shot by John Wilkes Booth.
2. James Garfield (20th President) – Assassinated
1881 – Was shot while walking at a train station in Washington, DC, six months after taking office.
3. William McKinley (25th President) – Assassinated
1901 – Was shot at point-blank range after giving a speech in New York.
4. Theodore Roosevelt (26nd President) – Survived
1912 – Roosevelt was running for the White House as a former president when he was shot in Milwaukee. He survived the shooting but the bullet remained in his chest for the rest of his life.
5. Franklin Roosevelt (32nd President) – Survived
1933 – Was the target of an assassination attempt in Miami by an Italian immigrant, Giuseppe Zangara. Roosevelt was unharmed, but Anton Cermak, the mayor of Chicago, was killed in the attack.
6. John F. Kennedy (35th President) – Assassinated
1963 – Kennedy was fatally shot while riding his motorcade through downtown Dallas.
7. Robert F. Kennedy (Presidential Candidate) – Survived
1968 – Robert F. Kennedy was campaigning for the Democratic nomination and had just won the 1968 California primary election. Right after he gave his victory speech, he was shot dead by Sirhan Sirhan.
8. George Wallace (Presidential Candidate) – Survived
1972 – Wallace was seeking the Democratic presidential nomination when he was shot during a campaign stop in Maryland. He was shot four times and one of the bullets was lodged into his spinal column. That left him paralysed for the rest of his life.
9. Gerald Ford (38th President) – Survived
1975 – Escaped two assassination attempts within 17 days, both in California (in Sacramento and San Francisco) and both carried out by women
10. Ronald Reagan (40th President) – Survived
1981 – Reagan was leaving a speech in Washington, DC when he was shot by John Hinckley Jr. The bullet pierced Reagan’s left lung, narrowly missing his heart. Reagan survived the attempt on his life.
11. George W. Bush (43rd President) – Survived
2005 – Bush was attending a rally in Tbilisi with Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili when a man named Vladimir Arutyunian threw a hand grenade towards the podium. It did not explode and no one was hurt.
12. Donald Trump (45th President) – Survived
2024 – Former President Donald Trump was shot at and hit in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania. The FBI named the person who tried to assassinate Trump as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.
