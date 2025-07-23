Trump Releases MLK Jr. Assassination Files, But Bernice King Tells Him To Focus On Epstein

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter has a message for President Trump after he randomly released hundreds of thousands of documents on her father’s assassination: “Now, do the Epstein files,” she wrote on X, including a photo of her father giving the side-eye.

According to The Hill, “King’s message came on Monday, shortly after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard published over 230,000 pages of information related to King’s death in 1968, including details about the FBI’s investigation, memos about the case and the manhunt of shooter James Earl Ray.”

Bernice and her brother, Martin Luther King III, released a joint statement on Monday, noting that they have no problem with the release of their father’s records. However, they also added that they took issue with how the administration is trying to weaponize his legacy.

“While we support transparency and historical accountability, we object to any attacks on our father’s legacy or attempts to weaponize it to spread falsehoods,” the joint statement said.

“We strongly condemn any attempts to misuse these documents in ways intended to undermine our father’s legacy and the significant achievements of the movement,” the duo continued. “Those who promote the fruit of the FBI’s surveillance will unknowingly align themselves with an ongoing campaign to degrade our father and the Civil Rights Movement.”

The MLK document dump comes as the Trump administration faces backlash for their inability to adequately address demands from Trump supporters and members of Congress to share information about Jeffrey Epstein’s case.

At one point, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that the Epstein client list was on her desk. Later, she claimed that there was no such list and that all of the information from the reported pedophile, who threw lavish gatherings allegedly attended by underage girls, had already been released.

See the social media reaction to the release of the MLK documents below.

