Trump Pledges To Target Democratic Cities With ICE Raids, Social Media Calls Out His Diet Fascism

President Donald Trump, as usual, raised eyebrows and provoked outrage when he lied his way through a reporter’s question about why he has pledged to target Democratic cities with his oppressive, Gestapo-like crackdown on undocumented migrants via U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the G7 conference in Canada.

“Why are you ordering ICE to target Democratic inner cities? What’s behind that?” the reporter asked, to which the stable genius who is totally not in cognitive decline responded, “I don’t know what you’re saying.”

“You did a post last night where you said you want ICE to really target Democrats?” the reporter clarified (despite his straightforward question needing no clarification).

That’s when Trump began saying things that were certainly words, but served, as usual, to insult his political opponents, bash President Joe Biden, lie about migrants being emptied out of prisons into America, and spread misinformation about Democratic-run cities that he clearly doesn’t like.

“Yeah, I want them to focus on the cities, because the cities are where you really have what’s called sanctuary cities, and that’s where the people are,” Trump said. “I look at New York. I look at Chicago. I mean, you got a really bad governor in Chicago and a bad mayor, but the governor’s probably the worst in the country, Pritzker. But I look at how that city has been overrun by criminals. And, you know, New York and L.A. Look at L.A. Those people weren’t from L.A. They weren’t from California, most of those people, many of those people, and, yeah, that’s the focus. Biden allowed 21 million people to come into our country. Of that, vast numbers of those people were murderers, killers, people from gangs, people from jails. They emptied their jails out into the U.S. Most of those people are in the cities, all blue cities, all Democrat-run cities, and they think they’re gonna use them to vote. It’s not gonna happen.”

In fact, none of that ever did happen.

Trump’s oft-repeated claim that nations around the globe have emptied their prisons and insane asylums and sent criminals to the U.S. is a factless assertion that Trump, apparently, conjured out of thin air. (Or he got it from whoever told him about the fictional “white genocide” in South Africa.) As for his claim that the “vast numbers of those people were murderers” and criminals, the data shows that nearly half of ICE detainees either have no criminal record at all or have only been convicted of minor offenses, including traffic violations. According to Reuters, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention statistics show the number of detainees arrested by ICE with no other criminal charges or convictions rose from about 860 in January to 7,800 this month – a more than 800% increase.”

Trump has been bloviating about undocumented migrants causing a rise in crime in the U.S. since the start of his 2024 campaign, completely ignoring the migrant crime data that says the opposite is true, as well as the data that shows violent crime in America has done almost nothing but decline over the last four or five decades.

Anyway, the fine folks on X (including some Democratic lawmakers) are calling Trump’s targeting of Democratic cities exactly what it appears to be: more of the diet fascist nonsense that the Trump administration passes off as a White House agenda. Some have even insinuated that Trump is just taking revenge on cities that engaged in anti-Trump “No Kings” protests across the nation over the weekend. (Oh, come on, a sitting president would never be that childish, petty and corrupt, would they?)

Check out some of the reactions below.

Trump Pledges To Target Democratic Cities With ICE Raids, Social Media Calls Out His Diet Fascism

