Trump And Satan Announce Lovechild In New ‘South Park’ Episode

Published on September 4, 2025

It’s looking like President Donald Trump‘s biggest adversary is a cartoon. 

The Comedy Central hit South Park returned Sept. 3 with a new episode, “Wok is Dead,” which continues to look at Trump’s romantic relationship with Satan.

“In the episode, an early scene shows Trump getting off Air Force One, and Satan follows closely behind him,” USA Today reports.

“After a reporter confronts the president on whether he is romantically involved with Satan, he denies it, and Satan chimes in to insist they’re ‘just sort of hanging out.’ But the press isn’t buying it, and one journalist said, ‘Come on, President Trump. With everything you’ve been doing, pretty much the whole country thinks you’re (having sex with) Satan now.’”

USA Today continues: “A news segment subsequently questions Trump’s relationship with Satan, and an anchor notes, ‘The president’s been seen less and less with his wife and more often with his new pal.’ But Trump continues to deny that he and Satan are together, despite plenty of evidence that they are.”

Later in the episode, Satan tells Vice President JD Vance that he’s not happy in his relationship with Trump, but a secret is keeping him from walking away.

“Yes, we’re together,” Satan announces. “We’ve been together for months, and I want to leave him, but I can’t because I’m pregnant.”

Trump and Satan are expecting a child, and Trump supporter Kid Rock exclaims that he’s “so happy” to hear that the couple is expecting.

USA Today notes that every episode of South Park’s Season 27 has included Trump and has been unrelenting in its critique of his administration.

And, whatever the show’s been doing, it’s working. After the season premiered on July 23, and included Trump and Satan courting each other, White House Spokesperson Taylor Rogers told USA Today that the show “hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

That alone proves the cartoon is bothering the White House.

 See social media’s reaction to the episode below. 

